Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cfra lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

