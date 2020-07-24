Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.16 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a market cap of $312.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.