Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

