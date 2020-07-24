9,131 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Acquired by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period.

HEFA stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40.

