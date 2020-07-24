7,641 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.