756 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $541,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock valued at $83,872,019. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.42.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $284.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

