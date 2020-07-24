5,231 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,117,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,803,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,735,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after acquiring an additional 532,021 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,618,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,099,000 after acquiring an additional 383,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,106,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $60.93 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $61.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

