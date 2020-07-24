40,000 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Acquired by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

