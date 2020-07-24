3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

