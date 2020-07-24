3,993 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $54.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

