390 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Acquired by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 288 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $520.19 per share, with a total value of $149,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,989 shares of company stock worth $2,897,172. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPL opened at $568.80 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $838.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $604.71. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.83, a current ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. Research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

