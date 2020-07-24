3,375 Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

