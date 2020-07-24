2,403 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,580,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

