2,280 Shares in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Separately, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Schrodinger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. Schrodinger Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Analysts predict that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrodinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

