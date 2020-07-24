1,934 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 40,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

