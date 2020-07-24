180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $135.34 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

