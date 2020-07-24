180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 140,182 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $82,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

