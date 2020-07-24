180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,326,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,724,347,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,611,768 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,811,221,000 after acquiring an additional 175,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,542,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,807,000 after acquiring an additional 277,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $284.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,036 shares of company stock worth $83,872,019. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

