142 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 895.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after purchasing an additional 234,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 628.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after purchasing an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 103.6% in the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after purchasing an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,259,000 after acquiring an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,695.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,676.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,647.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,560.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

