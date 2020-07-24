14,000 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

