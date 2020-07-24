13,327 Shares in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 369.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 421,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,960,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 113,839 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000.

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $36.32.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

