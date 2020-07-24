1,330 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,095,974,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,323,000 after buying an additional 241,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total transaction of $1,824,028.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.79.

NYSE:DHR opened at $199.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $136.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

