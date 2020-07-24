1,310 Shares in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Acquired by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $68.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

