11,225 Shares in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 1,828.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.41. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

