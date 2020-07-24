10,068 Shares in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CZR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.58 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.