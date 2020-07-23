Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and InMode (OTCMKTS:INMD) Financial Survey

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMode and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zynex 0 3 1 0 2.25

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.03%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Zynex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and Zynex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 6.60 $61.15 million $1.60 20.17 Zynex $23.43 million 30.54 $7.36 million $0.22 98.00

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 34.56% 37.88% 31.04% Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

InMode beats Zynex on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

