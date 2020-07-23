Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 370 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 370 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 385.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of CHF 262.10 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.