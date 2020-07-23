zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.39% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($170.79) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €124.75 ($140.17).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €157.20 ($176.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.16. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a 1 year high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €112.53.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

