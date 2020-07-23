Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 246,919 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 74.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 30.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 181.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.