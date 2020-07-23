Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point started coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

Shares of ZION opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

