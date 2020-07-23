Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $133.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

