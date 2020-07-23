Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $58.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 1804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

