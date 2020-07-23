Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Jeremy Wacksman Sells 43,700 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 43,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $2,875,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.07. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,860,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

