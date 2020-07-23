Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton Sells 70,930 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton sold 70,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $4,800,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Z stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

