Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton Sells 500,000 Shares

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) CEO Richard N. Barton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $32,865,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Z stock opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

