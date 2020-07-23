Zetacoin Market Cap Achieves $73,518.15 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $73,518.15 and approximately $3,840.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,496.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.30 or 0.02498738 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00614171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,115,741 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

