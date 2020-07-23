Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZBRA. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $277.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.21. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $279.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total value of $937,765.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,002.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.92, for a total value of $1,332,976.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

