Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Youdao (NYSE:DAO) to Hold

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Youdao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Youdao has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of -4.55.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Youdao by 408.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

