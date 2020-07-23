Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to Buy

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of SBOW opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.61. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.62). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.65 million. Analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $74,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,666.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 54,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.