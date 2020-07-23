Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IMV (NYSE:IMV) to “Buy”

IMV (NYSE:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IMV from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IMV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of IMV opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in IMV by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMV by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IMV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.