Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to “Hold”

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

