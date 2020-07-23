Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to “Hold”

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

EXPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.