Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) to “Strong-Buy”

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATLAS COPCO is a world leading provider of industrial productivity solutions. The products and services range from compressed air and gas equipment, generators, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, to related aftermarket and rental. In close cooperation with customers and business partners, and with 135 years of experience, Atlas Copco innovates for superior productivity. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the Group’s global reach spans more than 160 markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.53. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Equities analysts predict that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

