Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Hold

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

SBGI stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6,142.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

