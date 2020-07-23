Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beyondspring from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyondspring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Beyondspring stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. Beyondspring has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $409.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyondspring will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

