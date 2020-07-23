Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IZEA. ValuEngine downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.42.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. Research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,572.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

