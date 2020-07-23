Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GECC opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Great Elm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 181.02% and a positive return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Great Elm Capital worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

