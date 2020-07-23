Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Hold

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

