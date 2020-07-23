Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Hold

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

