Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Sell

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

